Motor Spirit, Diesel prices drop

File Photo

Fuel and LPG prices will drop slightly from Monday as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission sets new rates for December.

The review is based on October imports.

Motor spirit falls by $0.03. Premix drops by $0.04. Diesel decreases by $0.01, while kerosene stays at $1.77. LPG prices also fall, with the 4.5kg cylinder down $0.02, the 12kg cylinder down $0.03, bulk LPG down $0.01 per kilo and Autogas down $0.01 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC states the changes are driven by lower refined fuel costs, better freight movement and a stronger US dollar. Diesel prices eased for the same reasons.

Kerosene stayed flat as higher refined costs cancelled out other gains.

For LPG, the Butane Contract Price dropped from $490 to $475 a tonne. This outweighed a small rise in freight. The exchange rate also strengthened.

Global market shifts played a part. Crude oil prices fell in October due to higher US stock levels, refinery outages, lower demand and ongoing geopolitical and trade concerns.

These movements pushed refined product prices down.

FCCC said inspection teams would check service stations and retailers to ensure the correct prices are used. Consumers are urged to report any overcharging or unfair trading.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.