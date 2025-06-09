Mother’s desperate run fails to save son

A 64-year-old mother from Qelewaqa in Labasa is pleading for justice after her son, 38-year-old fisherman Magnesh Reddy, was killed in a road accident on Monday evening along the Wailevu stretch.

Through tears, she recalled their final moments together, saying they were always by each other’s side.

Magnesh had left home on Monday morning to deliver fish to town part of his daily routine and that was the last time she heard his voice.

When news of the accident reached her, she ran barefoot along a dark gravel road, desperate to get to her son.

But by the time she arrived, it was too late.

She says witnesses told her Magnesh had been trapped under the vehicle.

She never saw his body, as police had already transported him to hospital.

Now, the grieving mother is pleading for justice, knowing her son will never return.

Police have confirmed that investigations are underway and are again urging drivers and pedestrians to take extra care during the festive season.

Meanwhile, residents say this is not the first fatal incident along the Wailevu stretch.

