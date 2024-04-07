More young people venturing into investments

The Unit Trust of Fiji Chief Executive has highlighted a growing trend whereby an increasing number of individuals under 18 are venturing into investments.

Speaking during the dividend payout announcement, Vilash Chand says it is promising to see that young people are prioritizing saving at an early stage in life.

Chand says the increasing participation of individuals under 18 in investment activities reflects a positive shift towards financial awareness and responsibility among the youth.

“They are young investors, below the age of 18 years, out of 60 thousand investors, 35 thousand are actually minor accounts, which we have been managing on behalf of TLTB, so these are the beneficiaries of the lease distribution.”

Unit Trust of Fiji Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya states that at least 60 percent of investors include individuals on the grass-roots level.

The Unit Trust believes that young people who prioritize saving not only build a safety net for themselves but also gain a sense of financial independence and security.