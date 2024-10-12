More women joining cooperatives

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Cooperatives Manoa Kamikamica says the proportion of women in cooperatives in the Western Division has doubled from 12 percent to 24 percent over the past year.

Kamikamica says more outreach efforts, tailored training, and financial support systems have further enhanced economic activities.

He also emphasizes that cooperatives are a powerful tool for boosting women’s economic participation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will have some resourcing challenges very soon as we try to encourage more engagements. We have a grant in place for over half a million dollars, the first time we have created a grant specifically for cooperatives, and that will only add momentum to the cooperative surge and the cooperative movement.”

Kamikamica also acknowledged the role of the Ministry of Women and various multilateral organizations in advocating for women’s empowerment in business.