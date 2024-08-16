More graduates to enter workforce

[File Photo]

Over 40 percent of Pacific Polytech’s graduates have successfully joined the workforce.

This was highlighted by the Founding Director of the institution Peni Taoi, emphasizing that these statistics reflect positive outcomes for the institution.

He says that the institution is collaborating with training providers to enhance the skills of students and increase employment opportunities.

Taoi adds that they will be conducting visits to monitor the work of their graduates in the employment sector.

“And I know it’s more than that. So we will continue. Remember, we have actually given around three to six months for us to actually go out to the industry and find or identify the students that are now actually working in the private sector.”

He adds that one of the major challenge the institution is facing is lack of skilled and professional trainer.

Taoi says that to combat this issues the institution is planning to seek support from international companies to bring in professional trainers who will provide training to the people.