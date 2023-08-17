More focus placed on guest experience: Viljoen

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says they are not only investing in state-of-the-art aircraft and training facilities, but are also tirelessly focused on enriching the overall guest experience.

Viljoen says they have revamped their business and economy class menus with healthier, fresher meals.

He also confirms that economy class guests are now offered a choice of three hot meals with more freshly made fruits, salads and desserts.

He adds Fiji Airways will have blockbusters and award-winning contents from Disney and HBO and this means that their guests will experience the best entertainment offering in the region.

“To further elevate our guest experience and to ensure whilst they fly with us they can stay connected with family and friends, Business Class guests will now enjoy complimentary full-flight internet connectivity, while Economy class travelers will receive 15 minutes of complimentary chat on our A350 XWB and Max aircraft.”

Viljoen says they also want guests to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and rejuvenated and have introduced Wellness content with Meditation, Breath-work exercises and music on inflight entertainment.

He says Fiji Airways is not just a means of transportation, they are striving to ensure that passengers have an immersive experience. best of Fiji to the world.