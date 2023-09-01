More demand of organic products in overseas: Naidu

Terra Wholefoods, a company that exports local ginger and turmeric is noting the huge potential of organic products in overseas markets.

With just over a year in operation, the Nadi-based business is now exporting to the United States and New Zealand.

Management official Jotika Naidu says demand is so high that they are currently exporting 60 percent while 40 percent is supplied to local markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“Internationally there is a huge demand, Locally I think people are still haven’t reached that point. They don’t understand the importance of organic produce. They are more focusing on farms using fertilizers and all. But organic produce is fresh, so I think this is more recognized in overseas.”

Naidu adds that with this, they are now planning to tap into specializing in vegetables.