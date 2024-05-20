More arrests for drug seizures

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

The Fiji Police Force has seized more than 1,400 plants believed to be marijuana from a farm in Vusasivo, Cakaudrove.

This is after a team from the Tukavesi Police Station conducted an operation which led to the discovery of the plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Investigations continue to identify the owner of the farm.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man found with a brown bag containing dried plant material believed to be marijuana was arrested in Sigatoka town.

At the carrier stand in Nadi, a 30-year-old man was found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.