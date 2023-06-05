More arrested for drug case

Three men were arrested and charged in Nadi last week for unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely methamphetamine, while more arrests were made in the last 48-hours in the Central, Eastern and Western Divisions.

The three, aged 32, and 58-years were arrested in Nadi in separate raids after they were found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

It is alleged that smoking apparatuses and cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs were also discovered.

Article continues after advertisement

Three more people were arrested in the last 48 hours after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs.

Two people were arrested in Toorak yesterday after they were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

The two aged 21-years were arrested by Totogo Police.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Uluirua Settlement in Korovou was also arrested after he was found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.