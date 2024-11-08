More active programs for rural indigenous women

Domestic violence continues to be a common issue faced by indigenous women in Fiji due to the traditional settings and expectations.

This has been highlighted by indigenous women representative Dr. Akanisi Kedreyate.

Dr Kedreyate says that Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei continues to strengthen the functions and responsibilities in rural villages and provinces in terms of domestic violence.

She adds that this also includes issues such as climate change, food security, health, and education.

“To me, those are the critical areas that they will also see in the future. Strengthening the organization and also respect for law and non-violence, which is very critical. The program on environment—we know climate change—is going to look at REDD+, which is what the country has signed up for. And also, health is critical, as is culture and heritage.”

Dr. Kedreyate says that Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei is marking its centennial celebrations, and members are vowing to become stronger together.

Member of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove Adi Kavu Fong adds that the province of Cakaudrove currently has active programs to revive traditional knowledge.

“It’s everywhere. But we want to preventively measure, you know. Eradicate violence against women. We want to do that and also for drugs. We want to be there for the young people. Not to go into whatever it was there. We are not interested in that. We want it to be there. And that is our aim and our targets.”

Soqososoqo Vakamarama iTaukei is celebrating its 100 years of operation, which includes thousands of indigenous women from across villages and provinces in Fiji.