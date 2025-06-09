MoH warns of measles risk from New Zealand and Australia

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is warning the public of a potential measles risk from travellers returning from New Zealand and Australia.

As of November, New Zealand has reported 21 measles cases, while Australia has recorded 162 cases this year.

Health authorities in both countries continue to monitor and respond to new infections.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread quickly through coughing, sneezing, or close contact.

The Ministry of Health urges everyone to ensure they and their children are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots inside the mouth.

While most people recover in 8–10 days, severe cases can lead to pneumonia or brain swelling, especially in young children, pregnant women, adults over 20, and those with weak immune systems.

Fiji’s immunization program is effective, with all children offered two doses of the measles-rubella vaccine.

The Ministry reminds parents to check their children’s health record or school health card to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

Fijians are urged to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and seek medical advice if symptoms appear.

