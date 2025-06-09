MOH to empower midwives to enhance maternal care

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is strengthening its support for midwives, especially those working in remote and maritime areas where healthcare access is limited.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the ministry is enhancing support through a workforce strategy that includes creating dedicated midwife positions and implementing training programs.

Ravunawa adds that the ministry is developing strong health policies to ensure continuous care for women from pregnancy through their newborns’ early childhood.

“Up to five years old, so that they receive all the immunizations they need. Even if there are cases of defaulters, it is the responsibility of maternal and child health care nurses to locate those children and provide immunizations to ensure they are covered.”

Ravunawa says that these practices align with the universal health coverage standards adopted by other countries.

Head of Family Health, Dr. Rachel Devi, emphasizes the importance of providing medical support to women and children.

The ministry remains focused on supporting midwives and improving maternal and child health to protect the well-being of mothers and children, ensuring healthier futures for all.

