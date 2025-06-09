MoH steps up as measles cases rise in the region

Fiji’s Ministry of Health is taking extra precautions as measles cases surge in neighbouring Australia and New Zealand.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, says Fiji has remained measles-free for a significant period, a milestone formally recognised by the World Health Organization, and maintaining this status is a top priority.

Through the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, the Ministry is strengthening public awareness campaigns, closely monitoring border entries, and tracking any suspected cases reported from nursing stations, health centres, and subdivision hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just about an achievement, it’s to ensure that we continue to monitor that we do not get any new cases of measles in Fiji.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that while WHO recognition is an important milestone, the Ministry’s main focus remains protecting public health and preventing the re-emergence of measles in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.