MoH focuses on early detection

The Health Ministry is taking pro-active measures to collect information regarding the population’s status on Non-Communicable Diseases and the overall health of Fijians.

People are taking advantage of the two-day Open Day that has been organized in light of Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s centennial celebration.

Free health screenings and check-ups are currently being offered at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Various hospital departments have their services on display, including dental, eye and ear check-ups, along with blood services such as blood pressure, diabetes, and some simple blood tests that are being done for screening purposes.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlights the need for early detection and taking preventative measures.

“From there, we usually pick up new cases and ongoing cases, and they are referred further for treatment. So again, prevention is better than cure; better be proactive than reactive. And this is what we’re doing right now.”



CWM Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra

CWM Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra says the out-door location is proving to be convenient for many Fijians to get their available scans and tests done.

“So rather than going to CWM, they came directly here. And some of them are being managed in the arena because some of the departments are here, and they manage them. For example, some people turned up with their scan forms, and they’ve done their ultrasound scans in here.”

While the open day will be open until 9 pm, MoH is expecting working people to come in numbers to take advantage of their services.