MoH encourages low-salt diet for better living

Fijians are urged to reduce their salt intake, warning that excessive consumption is contributing to rising cases of high blood pressure and other serious health issues.

Lomaloma Subdivision Hospital’s Senior Nurse Lilly Ofia says that high salt consumption is directly linked to hypertension, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke two of the leading causes of death in the country.

She highlights that traditional Fijian cooking often includes high-sodium ingredients, and many residents may not fully understand the long-term dangers of excessive salt intake.

The senior nurse is encouraging families to use herbs and spices as healthy alternatives to salt in daily cooking.

She says this small change can have a significant impact on long-term health outcomes.

She states that community health initiatives are underway to educate families on nutrition and healthy cooking practices, with particular focus on promoting balanced diets from an early age.

Ofia says this initiatives also aim to raise awareness about the availability of low-sodium products and the importance of buying fresh produce from local markets.

She adds that empowering communities with knowledge and support is essential to changing long-standing cultural habits around food.

The campaign to reduce salt intake is also part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Health to combat non-communicable diseases and improve national health outcomes.

