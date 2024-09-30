MoE addresses concerns over school fundraising

Minister Aseri Radrodro says fundraising is only permitted under very special circumstances, as per the ministry’s regulations, and that only one fundraising event per school, per year, is allowed on school premises.

He highlighted this issue in response to concerns that fundraising activities are placing undue pressure on parents and students.

Radrodro states that this year, 83 out of 916 schools, which includes 178 secondary and 738 primary schools across the nine education districts have been approved to organize fundraising events.

Article continues after advertisement



Aseri Radrodro

He also states that the purpose of these fundraisers includes supporting specific projects such as classroom construction, purchasing school supplies, and improving school facilities.

“Building a sick bay for the well-being of the children, considering the geographical locations of villages, settlements, and workplaces, upgrading of school playgrounds, collecting funds to construct a multi-purpose hall at the school premises, completion of pending school projects, raising funds for the ablution blocks, purchase of additional resources for school libraries and science labs, pay for school lunches for students in need.”



Rinesh Sharma [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Parliament Member Rinesh Sharma claims that schools are increasingly adopting fundraising activities because government grants are often delayed, forcing schools to rely on alternative funding sources.

“I hope the Minister is aware and the whole of Fiji is aware, Mr. Speaker, that grants have not been given to the schools promptly. The government does not have money. And, Mr. Speaker, sir, the fundraising has been used now to be a form of income for the schools.”

In response, Minister Radrodro reiterates that all fundraising activities must be voluntary and follow strict approval processes to ensure transparency and fairness.