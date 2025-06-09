Modern prosecution push takes center stage

[File Photo]

The push to modernise Fiji’s prosecution work is the focus of this year’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference.

The two-day event at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi has drawn more than 160 attendees, including regional speakers.

Its theme ‘Redefining Prosecution in the Modern Courtroom ‘sets the direction for discussions.

Opening the conference, Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko said the theme reflects an urgent call to act.

He said Fiji was navigating a complex global climate shaped by digital change, cross-border crime and rising environmental pressures.

Jitoko states the shift in prosecutorial practice requires more than legal updates. He said it demands shared responsibility from lawmakers, public institutions and civil society.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva said the conference would provide a productive space for learning and collaboration.

She said the speaker lineup includes members of the Judiciary, the Permanent Secretary for Justice from the Solomon Islands and the Solomon Islands Director of Public Prosecutions.

