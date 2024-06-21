Ministry warns of false employment agents

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh is warning the public of impersonators and illegal employment agents who are promising overseas job opportunities.

Singh says they have received reports regarding an individual who is falsely claiming to be the Chief Mediator from the Ministry.

He adds this individual is deceiving Fijians by promising them aged care employment opportunities in Queensland, Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

The person has allegedly obtained over $10,000 in payments from the public.

Singh is urging the public to be extremely cautious and not fall victim to such deceptive practices.

He is reminding individuals to only work with authorized and verified employment agents or agencies when pursuing overseas job opportunities.

Singh emphasizes that employment opportunities under the PALM Scheme is a government-to-government arrangement between Australia and Fiji and is not facilitated by any other agencies or individuals.