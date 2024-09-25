Ministry targets remote communities with facility upgrades

The Health Ministry has earmarked 19 health facilities in rural and maritime areas for upgrades in this financial year, according to Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.

These improvements, he says aim to enhance healthcare services and focus on remote and underserved communities.

In the Eastern Division, five hospital facilities Kadavu, Levuka, Rotuma, Lakeba and Vanua Balavu have been identified for upgrades.

Article continues after advertisement

Similarly, in the Western Division, six facilities including Nacula Health Center, Yalobi/Yaqeta, Naqalimare Nursing Station, Raiwaqa Health Center, Tuvu and Tokaimalo Nursing Station are set for improvements.

Three facilities in the Central Division Tonia, Korovou, and Nayavu Nursing Station are also slated for renovation.

In the Northern Division, upgrades will be carried out at Naqumu Nursing Station, Kubulau, Dreketi, Qamea Health Center and Tawake Nursing Station.

Dr Lalabalavu states that the ministry’s ongoing health infrastructure improvement program is supported by the government’s budgetary allocation and contributions from local and international partners.

The Minister says that these upgrades are expected to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Fiji’s most isolated places.