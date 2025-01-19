Ministry targets litter crisis

The Ministry for Environment is committed to addressing waste management issues across municipalities with a particular focus on improving local littering practices and expanding landfill capacities.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu states that the Ministry is actively reviewing the Litter Act, which is currently in the pipeline as part of efforts to strengthen waste management systems.

One of the significant challenges facing the country is the growing issue of littering, especially in urban areas and Bulitavu acknowledged that the streets have become increasingly littered and emphasized that a special unit will be established to address the issue.

“Yes, of course, we’ll be working with municipalities on waste management. We are also planning more engagements in the coming weeks, including specialized training for investment officers across various ministries. This initiative will involve working closely with local governments to restore civic responsibility among citizens.”

On the issue of landfills, which were raised in Parliament a few months ago, Bulitavu said that the Ministry was actively exploring options for new landfill sites.

Bulitavu says we have only one landfill at Naboro, and discussions are ongoing to address concerns about the dump in Sigatoka and explore additional sites in the West.

He adds some landowners have already expressed their willingness to provide land for it to be used as landfill.

The Ministry of Environment’s upcoming initiatives aim to ensure better waste management practices, increase public awareness, and ensure sustainable solutions for the country’s growing environmental concerns.