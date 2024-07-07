Ministry strives to safeguard intangible cultural heritage

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs strives to safeguard the intangible cultural heritage of Fijians of Melanesian descent under the UNESCO 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This as the number of descendants of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu continue to increase; with over 30,000 Melanesian decedents in Fiji.

Speaking at the commemoration of Solomon Day in Lautoka yesterday, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says the Coalition Government is committed to strengthening the minority groups such as the Melanesian.

“As Minister responsible for Culture, Heritage and Art, I will ensure that the Ministry collaborates with other government agencies in Fiji, regional and international, to support the Fiji minority communities in safeguarding their intangible culture and heritage.”

Vasu also acknowledges ancestors of Fijians of Melanesian descent who have contributed significantly to the development of the country, saying their legacy will always be intertwined with the history of Fiji.

He adds his Ministry will provide $100,000 to the Fiji Melanesian Council for the 160th anniversary of the arrival of Melanesians to Fiji.

The event is scheduled to be held in Suva from the 7th to 14th November.