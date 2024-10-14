Ministry strives to expand inshore fisheries

The Ministry of Fisheries aspires to explore and establish markets for inshore fisheries to generate income for Fijians along the coast of rural areas.

According to its recent data, inshore fisheries represented around 25 percent of its $207.1 million contribution to Gross Domestic Product in 2022.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says there is a lot of potential for people who rely on their marine resources for subsistence and commercial purposes.

“I think we need to explore potential markets for inshore fisheries. I think in the offshore fisheries sector we already have established markets that the fishing industries are currently exporting to.”

Bainivalu says awareness is imperative to ensure the sustainability of inshore fisheries.

“I think that needs to be developed and strengthened for the inshore sector so that the fisheries export is realized. So I think the markets need to be identified and probably the awareness for those who export fisheries for the inshore sector.”

The Ministry of Fisheries is committed to manage both inshore and offshore fisheries, ensuring that it stands as a beacon of prosperity for every Fijian.