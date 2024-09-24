Ministry strengthens partnership with ACIAR

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry welcomed a delegation from the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research.

This team was led by Pacific Regional Manager Mai Alagcan.

The delegation met with the Ministry’s team, headed by Acting Permanent Secretary Sanjana Lal to discuss ongoing collaborations and explore future opportunities for strengthening partnerships.

The meeting focused on the Ministry’s current research priorities and initiatives in sustainable fisheries and forestry management.

Both parties emphasized the importance of research and innovation to address challenges facing these vital sectors in Fiji.

“The Ministry is committed to fostering strong partnerships with international research institutions like ACIAR to ensure sustainable development in fisheries and forestry. We look forward to deepening our collaboration in areas critical to the sustainable management of these resources.”

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is enthusiastic about the continued cooperation with ACIAR, which has played an instrumental role in supporting research and sustainable practices in the Pacific region.