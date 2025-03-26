Ministry strengthens import substitution programs

The Ministry of Agriculture has been actively promoting import substitution programs to reduce dependency on foreign food supplies.

This happened as Fiji’s food import bill rose past the $1 billion mark last year, highlighting the heavy reliance on foreign commodities.

Data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics reveals that in November 2024 alone, Fiji’s food import bill reached around an astonishing $143 million.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the top two imported commodities last year were potatoes and rice, staple food items that continue to be in high demand among Fijians.

“We have a lot of import substitution programs that assist the food that can, you know, substitute the ones that are coming or reduce the volume that’s been imported. We’ve tried growing potatoes, but we had some problems with the seeds.”

Tunabuna highlights that in addition to staple food imports, Fiji also sees a significant volume of imported dairy products.

He adds that milk comes in different forms, as some are already manufactured.

The Assistant Minister adds that the government remains committed to finding solutions, including improving agricultural technology, enhancing local seed production, and supporting farmers in diversifying their crops.

