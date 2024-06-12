Ministry signs drainage board agreement

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has signed the Drainage Board Agreement, allocating approximately $3.4 million to the three Drainage Board Committees appointed earlier this year in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions.

This significant funding aims to enhance sustainable water management and boost agricultural productivity in these regions.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr. Andrew Tukana, highlighted the importance of the agreement.

“I would like to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the three Drainage Board Chairman as their expertise, dedication and tireless efforts will certainly be instrumental in steering the Drainage Board into the future. The work you do is vital in ensuring that our water management systems are efficient, resilient and capable of supporting the needs of our farmers and communities.”

Central Division Drainage Board Chairman Semi Matalau emphasized the high demand for drainage work in the region.

The deployment of funds will enable the respective Drainage Board members, to commence their crucial work.

This agreement represents a significant step towards improving water management infrastructure, which is essential for both agricultural development and the well-being of local communities.

The Ministry’s investment will help address water-related challenges, ensuring that the agricultural sector can thrive and contribute to the nation’s food security and economic growth.