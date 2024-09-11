Ministry plans consultations to revise housing policy

[File Photo]

Ministry of Housing is inviting Fijians to participate in a nationwide public consultation on the working draft of the revised Fiji National Housing Policy.

This revised policy aims to provide a comprehensive vision and strategic direction for the further development of the housing sector in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Housing, Manasa Lesuma says the revised policy builds upon the existing 2011 policy, incorporating background research and valuable insights from a stakeholder consultation workshop held in May this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Lesuma states the Ministry is committed to ensuring all stakeholders have the opportunity to shape the future of housing in Fiji

He says the revised policy focuses on several critical areas, including improving housing affordability to ensure Fijians have access to decent housing they can afford.

The revision will also enable the formal supply of housing, including rental options, to meet diverse needs.

The PS says they will also look at strengthening housing quality and resilience to ensure homes can withstand natural disasters and provide a safe and healthy environment.

The country-wide public consultations will be held from September 18th to the 24th.