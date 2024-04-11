Ministry partners with Drainage Board for sustainable growth

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways will work closely with the re-established drainage board to support Fiji’s farming, land, water, and environmental stewardship.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, during the re-established drainage board event at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

The minister says abolishing the board by the previous government was a move that caused concerns amongst our farming communities and negatively impacted drainage, leading to flooding in many areas of Fiji.

“Our Coalition government made a commitment to the people of Fiji, one that was rooted in the understanding that effective storm water and drainage management are not optional luxuries but crucial elements in guaranteeing the prosperity and resilience of our agricultural sector.”



Rayalu adds that they aim to be a resilient and prosperous sector capable of withstanding climate change challenges.

“Our vision is for a Fiji that can withstand the trials of extreme weather, one where our farming communities will thrive, not just survive. Together, we will forge a path towards a sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector, one that is capable of withstanding the tests of time and the unexpected impacts of climate change.”

The Central Board Chairman, Semi Matalau, says their contributions will boost agriculture, manage water resources, and foster growth, benefiting the nation.

“I feel happy and elated. This is one thing that we have been waiting for a long time. Yes, we congratulate this current government for getting it back. Thanks to them, because it is going to contribute a lot to the welfare of the people, not only socially but economically, because of the contribution of the Drainage Board.”

The Drainage Board aims to assist the Ministry in upholding our farmers’ well-being, preserving our agricultural land, water management, and environmental stewardship.