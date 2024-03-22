Ministry of Youth staff undergo medical screening

[ Source : Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports staff at Headquarters underwent a comprehensive medical screening yesterday conducted by the 10,000 Toes Campaign.

The screening aimed to promote the health and well-being of the staff members, ensuring they are fit and able to serve the people effectively.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru was also present during the screening to show his support for the initiative.

He emphasized the importance of staying healthy to serve the community better and encouraged all staff members to prioritize their health.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to its staff members’ well-being and will continue supporting initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle.

By prioritizing health and wellness, the staff members will be better equipped to serve the people and contribute to the nation’s development.