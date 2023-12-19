Ministry of Lands loses stalwart

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Manager Mines Raymond Mohammed, has passed away.

The Ministry shares the unexpected passing of Mohammed, stating he was a dedicated and invaluable member of the Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says Mohammed’s legacy as an exceptional leader and his contributions to the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources will be remembered.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Mohammed was working overseas in Indonesia in 2008 as a Mines Manager when he learned of the need in the Mineral Resources Department for his expertise.

Dr. Taga says he heeded the call and has been with the ministry since, even with the numerous offers he has been receiving both locally and abroad.