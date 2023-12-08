Ministry of Health PS completes term

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong [File Photo]

Doctor James Fong will bid farewell to his role as the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary.

This marks the conclusion of his tenure, which commenced in October 2020.

Doctor Fong, a distinguished obstetrics and gynaecology specialist with a three-decade career, has been a pivotal figure, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He confirmed today, on his last day in office, that he did not apply for the renewal of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission is now reviewing applications for the PS position.