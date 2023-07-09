Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocated $37.9m

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocated an increased budget of $37.9 million in the next fiscal year.

The ministry is responsible for the implementation of Fiji’s foreign policy by maintaining and strengthening Fiji’s diplomatic relations, building bridges of cooperation with development partners, and growing trade with other nations.

Fiji has established formal diplomatic relations with 182 countries and has 10 overseas missions and one roving ambassador in Fiji with the re-opening of three Overseas Missions including Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and Washington in this financial year.

Through the multilateral institutions such as Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF), Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), Fiji will continue to strengthen its leadership role in the region, working with its neighbors to resolve the great challenges Pacific Island countries face to develop their economies and improve the lives of their people.

The ministry also provides consular services to Fijians living overseas, assisting in the coordination of high-level meetings and visits to Fiji, including conferences hosted on our shores.

The ministry was provided $30million in the previous annual budget.