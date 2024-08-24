Ministry of Education told to enhance service delivery

The Fiji Head Teachers Association has called on the Ministry of Education to enhance its service delivery.

The appeal was made by the association’s President, Johnson Rura, to the Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, during their annual conference yesterday.

Rura emphasizes that this issue, concerning service delivery within the Ministry, has been raised on two previous occasions, highlighting the urgency and ongoing nature of the concern.

“It’s just coming up to the 50% or 60%. And I think our members in here would agree with me. You have a vision with your management team and I hope it will trickle down to the people who are working under your leadership to improve their service delivery for our teachers.”

Despite this, he acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the open-door policy maintained by the Permanent Secretary, which has facilitated ongoing dialogue between the Ministry and the association.

Rura states that they are always delighted to work collaboratively to ensure that the vision and mission of the Ministry of Education is fulfilled.

The association remains hopeful that their concerns will be met with constructive solutions, ensuring that the educational system in Fiji continues to thrive and meet the needs of students and educators alike.