Ministry focuses on rural housing assistance

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is working on promoting safe, resilient, adequate, and affordable housing for the rural and maritime areas.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says this will help reduce disaster risks for vulnerable rural communities in these areas, provide affordable shelter to remote, deprived rural dwellers, and facilitate access to basic utilities and critical services.

He says this is possible through the administration of the rural housing assistance

Article continues after advertisement

“Where significant value of damages were noted in the housing sector with an estimated $46.9m recorded under TC Evan to a massive $751m recorded under TC Winston.”



Rural and Maritime Development Minister, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Ditoka believes that this revamped rural housing development program is aimed at prioritizing assistance for those who are permanently residing in villages and rural settlements.

“Who do not own a home (first-time owners), whose house was damaged from previous natural disasters and need assistance for new house construction, or repair and retrofitting and own a house that requires addressing safety issues for vulnerable family members such as elderly, disable, women and children”

The Ministry reiterates that there are five different schemes under this assistance, and applications can be done online or through the district offices.