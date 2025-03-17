Ministry focuses on climate-resilient crops

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry is actively working on exploring new climate-resilient crops and varieties to complement traditional farming methods in disaster-affected areas.

This financial year, the Crop Research Division has set ambitious targets, including 60 research projects focused on improving farming systems.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says there is an ongoing program dedicated to the introduction and evaluation of new crop varieties.

“But these varieties that we are developing are varieties that have always been there. These are varieties that are endemic to most of these varieties, both crops and species of livestock. We have withstood the test of time.”

Rayalu states that over the years, many new varieties have been successfully released after thorough adaptability research, ensuring that these crops can be mass-produced by farmers.

He adds the Ministry is committed to maintaining the genetic purity of six plant varieties, ensuring they remain strong and adaptable to changing climatic conditions.

