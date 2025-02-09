Ministry flags double payments

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Social Protection is undertaking data interrogation to address duplicate payments in its social assistance programs.

During the process, the ministry identified cases where some recipients received payments twice.

This issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Public Accounts submission.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki says they are now working directly with individuals to resolve these issues and urges recipients to come forward if they have been overpaid.

“We are actually doing a data interrogation. And we find that there are few data that are duplicated. And we have seen some specific cases where they were paid twice.”

Nadakuitavuki says the Ministry is also working with the Births, Deaths, and Marriages registry and FijiCare to remove deceased beneficiaries.

There are 107,178 recipients across the Ministry’s six Social Protection Schemes that receive monthly payments.