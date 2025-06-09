Ministry expands network of 24 ice plants

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries is expanding and modernizing its ice plant network to support rural and maritime communities.

These facilities ensure safe fish handling, improve product value and create better market opportunities.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu said the Ministry currently operates 24 ice plants nationwide.

The Central Division has two plants at Wainibokasi and Navua Fisheries Service Centres.

The Western Division has five at Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba, Rakiraki and Namarai.

The Northern Division operates eight including Kubulau, Nabouwalu, Lekutu, Labasa, Wainikoro, Savusavu, Rabi and Taveuni.

The Eastern Division has nine plants serving Vunisea, Kavala, Gau, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Moala, Levuka, Rotuma and Cicia.

Bainivalu said the Ministry was committed to installing more ice plants and maintaining existing ones.

The facilities are vital for sustaining livelihoods in isolated communities. Partnerships with the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan help with maintenance, repairs and equipment upgrades.

Immediate initiatives include replacing the ice machine in Taveuni under the OFCF Japan Fisheries Development Assistance Program.

Labasa will get three new machines funded through Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme to improve access and fish quality.

Future projects include a new ice plant with a Fisheries Service Centre and staff quarters at Navaga, Koro Island, funded with $620,000.

A facility in Cawaro, Udu, is planned with a $340,000 budget. Preparatory works include leveling, road access, and a water dam. Another new station and ice plant will be built at Matakunea, Navatu, Cakaudrove.

The $56,250 budget will serve the coastal communities of Navatu, Naweni, Koroalau, Natewa and Vaturova.

Bainivalu states these developments aim to enhance rural productivity and provide remote fishers with the infrastructure needed to sustain their livelihoods.

