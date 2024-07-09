Ministry expands maritime pine projects for economic growth

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry will continue to expand maritime pine projects to ensure the socio-economic benefits of the forestry sector.

This includes rehabilitation, rebuilding, and economic development, which are now extended to our maritime communities.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu says a jetty in Muani, Kadavu, was constructed with the support of the Ministry to enable the subsidized transport of logs.

Bainivalu says the increase in allocation for maritime pine development and the commercial maritime pine subsidy from $1.9 million to more than $2.8 million will allow the Ministry to continue its efforts in extending the maritime project to additional islands in the Lomaiviti group and Lakeba.

She adds that the Ministry welcomes the allocation of $450,000, an increase of more than 100 percent, to support the economy and provide opportunities to resource owners through the development of public-private partnerships.