Ministry debunks salary delay rumors

The Ministry of Finance has assured civil servants that salary payments are on schedule.

This clarification counters misinformation circulating on social media.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, these false claims are an attempt to discredit the Government by spreading fear and speculation.

The ministry stated that all established civil servants will receive their salaries as scheduled, in accordance with the Government pay calendar.

Prof Prasad clarified that civil servants are paid fortnightly on Thursdays, not Wednesdays, contrary to misleading social media messages.

He also urged mainstream media and stakeholders to assist in combating the rise of fake news, which undermines trust in Government operations.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to ensuring salary payments are made on time and called for vigilance among the public to verify information from credible sources.