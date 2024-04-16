Ministry cracks down on safety violations

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Employment Ministry has issued 385 Enforcement Notices to employers caught breaching Occupational Health and Safety policies.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says between January last year until this March, penalties have surged past $85,000.

Singh says they are leaving no room for leniency.

The Minister states that they have stepped up their monitoring and are taking action against violators.

Singh is urging employees to adhere to workplace policies to maintain a safe environment.

“There are also occasions when employers provide all the protection gear, the PPE, so to say, but some workers would not actually put them on. So we want to make sure that workers also comply.”

The Employment Ministry is urging all organizations to follow practice and implement good work culture.