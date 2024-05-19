Ministry conducts vital training on modern farming techniques

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Farmers from Rakiraki, Ba, Tavua, and Lautoka recently participated in a two-day training session on small ruminant management and care at the Yasiyasi Goat Station in Sigatoka.

The training, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, covered essential topics such as animal care and husbandry, management practices, electronic recording systems, electric fencing, and chemical control for trees, shrubs, and weeds in paddocks.

Agriculture Technical Officer (Goats) Saleshni Anjali noted that the participants showed significant interest and pledged to implement the learned techniques on their farms.

She highlighted the importance of updating farming practices to incorporate modern technology, moving beyond traditional methods passed down through families.

Anjali emphasized the benefits of electric fencing for controlled grazing and proper paddock management, as well as introducing new tools to the farmers.

Anjali expressed hope that more training sessions will be conducted across Fiji to enhance general animal care.

The Ministry aims to continue providing short, intensive training programs to improve animal welfare and farming efficiency.