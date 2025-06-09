Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is holding consultations to develop a new National Rural Development Policy, as current systems no longer meet the changing needs of rural communities.

Speaking at the Eastern Division consultation, Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says that while the 2009 Integrated Rural Development Framework laid a strong foundation, its recent review shows that coordination gaps, fragmented implementation, new technologies, climate and disaster risks, and systemic challenges within government mean a stronger approach is now needed.

He added that the National Rural Development Policy is being created together with communities, traditional leaders, government, civil society, academics, and development partners, so everyone has a direct role in shaping it.

“For the Eastern Division, these challenges are especially visible. Communities across Rotuma, Lau, Lomaiviti, and Kadavu continue to face isolation, high transport and energy costs, limited access to services and markets, and growing exposure to climate-related hazards. These are not new issues, but they persist. And this is precisely why the NRDP matters. It is about improving the system so that rural development becomes more responsive, coordinated, and effective. What is different about this policy is how it is being developed.”

Ditoka says the IRDF review shows that rural development must be people-first and community-centered. It also calls for government systems to be more connected, coordinated, and inclusive, and to avoid duplication and working in silos.

He encourages participants to engage openly and constructively, share what is working and what is not, and highlight what needs to change to help rural development work better in the future.

The two-day consultation is currently underway, with representatives from government agencies, state-owned enterprises, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organizations, and communities providing their insights on what should be included in Fiji’s first National Rural Development Policy.

Riya Mala

