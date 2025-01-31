Ministry announces key appointments

The Finance Ministry has announced the appointment of Mohammed Jabid [left] as the new Head of Administration and Seremaia Seru as the new Head of Government Fleet. [Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/Facebook]

Jabid has 16 years of experience in public finance management, policy formulation, public administration, and strategic management.

He recently served as Fiji’s Advisor to the Board of Directors at the Asian Development Bank in Manila, contributing to high-level policy discussions and major development initiatives.

As Head of Administration, he will focus on strengthening corporate governance, optimizing operational efficiency, and improving administrative support services.

Seru has 20 years of experience in public administration and fleet management.

He has been acting in the role since June 2023 and has demonstrated strong leadership and expertise in managing the Government Fleet.

His appointment reflects his commitment to service and deep understanding of fleet operations.