Ministers unite to tackle youth challenge

A high-level meeting with key government Ministers was held to address the growing issues of street dwelling, drug abuse, and rising HIV cases, particularly among youth.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran convened the meeting, which focused on urgent strategies to tackle these crises.

Cross-sectoral strategies were also discussed for improving rehabilitation programs for young street dwellers.

Principal Welfare Officer Salote Biukoto also shared data from profiling exercises and collaborations with the Fiji Police Force and organizations like Inspire Pacific and the Salvation Army.

A key resolution from the meeting was the agreement to strengthen existing laws to deter street dwelling in urban centers.

Updates on the setup of rehabilitation centers for youths with drug issues were also shared, with pathways for rehabilitation and community reintegration identified.

Kiran stresses the need for a collaborative approach and is urging all ministries to work together to create sustainable solutions.

She adds through collective efforts, they can implement initiatives that support, rehabilitate, and offer young people a second chance.

In attendance were Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu

Nalumisa, and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka.

