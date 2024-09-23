Ministerial tour delivers vital government services

Villagers in Koro Island have expressed their gratitude following a ministerial tour led by the Minister of Justice Siromi Turaga.

The visit brought essential government services, typically only available in urban centres, directly to the islanders’ doorstep.

According to the villagers, the trip to Suva for such services typically costs up to $600 for transportation alone, in addition to the logistical challenges of gathering necessary documents.

Article continues after advertisement

Naqaidamu villager Tomasi Vosaicake commented on the difficulties of accessing these services.

“Transportation cost will be around six to seven hundred dollars, especially in Suva. You will be asked to run around gathering all the required documents before you actually get what you want, but the services provided today are easy and accessible.”

Tuatua villager Samuela Koroi also expressed his appreciation, having been able to print his late son’s death certificate at the Nasau Post Office during the ministerial visit after been trying for some time.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga encouraged his fellow ministers to prioritize outreach to rural and maritime communities, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing essential services.

“As a government minister, I listen to all the views and the challenges of the services. When I go back, I interact with my respective ministers, updating them on how the Ministry of Justice is performing and what needs to be improved. At the end of the day, it’s the service delivery to the people of Fiji that is the bottom line.”

The visit by the Minister for Justice was part of the government’s broader initiative to improve service delivery across the country, especially for communities in remote areas who often face barriers in accessing essential government services.