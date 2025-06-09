Minister warns on the need for young farmers

[file photo]

The Agriculture Minister, Tomasi Tunabuna, has raised concerns over Fiji’s ageing farming population and the need to attract more young people into agriculture.

Tunabuna says many Fijians still see farming as a “last option,” which could pose long-term risks to food production and rural development.

“People view farming as the last option. We need to train our young farmers to replace the old farmers and ensure a continuous local food supply.”

The Minister says the government continues to invest in youth agricultural training and business support to make farming a viable career path.

He adds that young people must see agriculture not as subsistence work, but as a profitable business that can help Fiji achieve food security and economic resilience.

“We can easily provide our population with quality, affordable food if we invest in local production,”

The Ministry says attracting and retaining young farmers will be key to sustaining the country’s agriculture sector in the coming years.

