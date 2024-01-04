Minister vows military strengthening

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua is committed to fortifying the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

In his New Year’s message to Fijians, the Minister emphasized the RFMF’s role in safeguarding national pride and sovereignty.

With a focus on upgrading infrastructure, weaponry and training, Tikoduadua aims to align the military with evolving global security challenges.

He stresses the importance of not just physical preparedness but also ethical and mental readiness of Fijian soldiers for international representation.

Anticipating a national security review, Tikoduadua underlines the government’s dedication to enhancing welfare and support systems for military personnel and their families.