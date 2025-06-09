Minister urges inclusion of elderly and persons with disabilities during diwali

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, is urging everyone to remember and include the elderly and persons with disabilities in their Diwali celebrations.

Kiran emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the joy of Diwali is shared with all families and communities.

She adds that Diwali is a very precious celebration for the Hindu community, marked by joy and togetherness, and it is believed that whatever is done on this special day becomes holier.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says Diwali is a time for making sweets and food, and sharing them across all ethnicities. It is a time when differences do not exist.

“Everybody tries extra hard to make sure that we are joyous, we are happy, and we don’t get into fights or angst. It would be wonderful if we could live this day every day of the year to be truly joyful and peaceful, and to keep our families intact and full of joy.”

Kiran hopes that the joy of Diwali grows in everyone’s hearts and brings peace to communities and the entire nation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, shared similar sentiments, saying that Diwali is a time to reconnect, reflect, and celebrate with family and the community.

“On behalf of the Government, on behalf of myself, and on behalf of the National Federation Party, I am sending a special Diwali message to all brothers and sisters. I know that special preparations are being made in homes across the country.”

Professor Prasad adds that the festival strengthens family and community bonds, honors traditions, and promotes unity, peace, and shared prosperity nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.