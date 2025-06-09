Minister urges Fijians to face the past

File Photo

The government is acting to strengthen social cohesion and national unity.

This, according to Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

She states the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission is holding hearings in the North, West and Central divisions to give communities safe spaces to share their experiences.

Article continues after advertisement

“We must acknowledge that our soldiers who serve in some of the most war-torn countries have been bringing back these traumas to our shores with no support in the past for dealing with their Post-traumatic stress. In addition, they are laden with pain and guilt of the role of their employer, the institution in different political upheavals so there are different layers of healing work within the institution.”

Kiran adds that many people still carry trauma and fear, but the Commission and the 2024 social Cohesion and Peace Building Program with the UN are helping communities heal through dialogues and trauma workshops.

She acknowledges the RFMF for taking responsibility and notes they have begun consultations with the Great Council of Chiefs.

The Minister warns that racist comments and misinformation online threaten social cohesion. She says the review of the Online Safety Commission legislation aims to tackle these issues.

Kiran is urging all Fijians to reflect on past tensions and address their own pain to build lasting unity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.