Minister reassures street dwellers they are not forgotten

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, today reassured young street dwellers that they are special and not forgotten.

Saukuru delivered the message while addressing youth participating in an Easter Camp in Lautoka.

The 46 participants, who were previously living on the streets, are currently undergoing empowerment and skills training.

The Minister said that for too long, these individuals have been overlooked but those days are now behind us.

“Your government sees you, and we will continue to stand by you at all times. Our Ministry is here to give you a second chance.”

Saukuru added that the youth now have something to count on a promise of support and a clear path toward becoming empowered, contributing members of society.

He encouraged them to embrace the training they’ve received, as it is preparing them for a better future.

Minister Saukuru also reminded them that they are called for greatness and should never look down on themselves.

