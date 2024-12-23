Minister inaugurates Fishers Union Office

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

The Transport Commerce and General Workers Union has launched its Fishers Office in a bid to ensure job security and better working conditions for those in the fishing industry.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the office will serve as a resource hub, offering guidance, support, and advocacy for fishermen navigating the complexities of their trade.

Singh says this will ensure that fisherfolk are protected against industry challenges.

“The establishment of the Fishers Office is a testament to our collective strength and determination. With the support of the ILO (International Labour Organisation), we are equipped with the necessary office resources to facilitate communication, provide training, and offer support services to our members.”

The Fishers Office and union are expected to drive transformative change by advocating for fair labour practices, improved working conditions, and sustainable fishing practices, ensuring that fishermen can continue their vital work with dignity and security.